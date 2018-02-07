VIDEO: NSD - Spain Park

From football, to lacrosse, golf, basketball, soccer, and volleyball, 14 student-athletes from Spain Park High School are taking their talents to the next level. The following student-athletes signed scholarships on Wednesday.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.