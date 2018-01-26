VIDEO: Karle's Korner - Marlon Humphrey's arrest - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

VIDEO: Karle's Korner - Marlon Humphrey's arrest

By now you may have heard about former Alabama Football Marlon Humphrey as he's been charged with 3rd degree robbery. As a good friend of the Humphrey family it saddens me to hear this news about a young man that to this point in his life has done everything right. 

