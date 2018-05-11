You Decide 2018: Alabama Elections

Gubernatorial candidate Scott Dawson is calling into question state funds he says were awarded to an LGBTQ group during Gov. Kay Ivey’s time in office.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey called Scott Dawson a desperate opponent running out of time to keep his campaign in the public eye.More >>
Here's a list of candidates who have qualified with the Alabama Republican Party or Alabama Democratic Party to run for political seats in 2018.More >>
Walt Maddox has served as Tuscaloosa’s mayor since 2005, leading the city through recovery efforts after the devastation of the April 27, 2011 tornadoes.More >>
James C. Fields, Jr. is a former Alabama Representative and Marine. He served in the Alabama House from 2008 until 2010.More >>
Christopher A. Countryman, from Dothan, Ala. is one of the six people looking to become the Democratic candidate in this year’s race for governor.More >>
Tommy Battle has been the mayor of Huntsville since 2008. The Birmingham native began his political career in 1984 as a member of Huntsville City Council. He moved to the area in 1980.More >>
Kay Ivey, a Wilcox County native, was sworn in as Alabama’s 54th governor in 2017 after serving as Lt. governor under Robert Bentley.More >>
Evangelist Scott Dawson is a Birmingham native. His Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association holds ministry and outreach events throughout the Southeast.More >>
Bill Hightower currently serves as an Alabama Senator for the 35th District, a position he’s held since a 2013 special election.More >>
Sue Bell Cobb is the first woman elected as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, elected in 2006. She led an initiative to create model drug and veteran’s courts in all but one county in the state.More >>
