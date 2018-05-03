The latest on all the upcoming elections in Alabama this year.More >>
The latest on all the upcoming elections in Alabama this year.More >>
Walt Maddox has served as Tuscaloosa’s mayor since 2005, leading the city through recovery efforts after the devastation of the April 27, 2011 tornadoes.More >>
Walt Maddox has served as Tuscaloosa’s mayor since 2005, leading the city through recovery efforts after the devastation of the April 27, 2011 tornadoes.More >>
James C. Fields, Jr. is a former Alabama Representative and Marine. He served in the Alabama House from 2008 until 2010.More >>
James C. Fields, Jr. is a former Alabama Representative and Marine. He served in the Alabama House from 2008 until 2010.More >>
Christopher A. Countryman, from Dothan, Ala. is one of the six people looking to become the Democratic candidate in this year’s race for governor.More >>
Christopher A. Countryman, from Dothan, Ala. is one of the six people looking to become the Democratic candidate in this year’s race for governor.More >>
Tommy Battle has been the mayor of Huntsville since 2008. The Birmingham native began his political career in 1984 as a member of Huntsville City Council. He moved to the area in 1980.More >>
Tommy Battle has been the mayor of Huntsville since 2008. The Birmingham native began his political career in 1984 as a member of Huntsville City Council. He moved to the area in 1980.More >>
Kay Ivey, a Wilcox County native, was sworn in as Alabama’s 54th governor in 2017 after serving as Lt. governor under Robert Bentley.More >>
Kay Ivey, a Wilcox County native, was sworn in as Alabama’s 54th governor in 2017 after serving as Lt. governor under Robert Bentley.More >>
Evangelist Scott Dawson is a Birmingham native. His Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association holds ministry and outreach events throughout the Southeast.More >>
Evangelist Scott Dawson is a Birmingham native. His Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association holds ministry and outreach events throughout the Southeast.More >>
Bill Hightower currently serves as an Alabama Senator for the 35th District, a position he’s held since a 2013 special election.More >>
Bill Hightower currently serves as an Alabama Senator for the 35th District, a position he’s held since a 2013 special election.More >>
Sue Bell Cobb is the first woman elected as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, elected in 2006. She led an initiative to create model drug and veteran’s courts in all but one county in the state.More >>
Sue Bell Cobb is the first woman elected as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, elected in 2006. She led an initiative to create model drug and veteran’s courts in all but one county in the state.More >>
A woman is has life-threatening injuries after a car struck her and another woman in southwest Birmingham.More >>
A woman is has life-threatening injuries after a car struck her and another woman in southwest Birmingham.More >>
A new Snapchat feed is raising concerns among parents because of its sexual content.More >>
A new Snapchat feed is raising concerns among parents because of its sexual content.More >>
Teachers in Pelham are getting a pay raise. The local pay boost will range from one to one and a half percent depending on the teacher's experience.More >>
Teachers in Pelham are getting a pay raise. The local pay boost will range from one to one and a half percent depending on the teacher's experience.More >>
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center could be at risk of losing its Medicare billing privileges.More >>
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center could be at risk of losing its Medicare billing privileges.More >>
All four lanes are shut down on Highway 431 near the Calhoun and Etowah county lines.More >>
All four lanes are shut down on Highway 431 near the Calhoun and Etowah county lines.More >>