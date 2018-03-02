Dr. Ed Richardson says he stepped into several fires when he stepped in as Interim Superintendent of the Alabama Department of Education. Listen to his full interview, which touches on topics like, the recent controversial report card from the state department, arming teachers and more.
Dr. Ed Richardson says he stepped into several fires when he stepped in as Interim Superintendent of the Alabama Department of Education. Listen to his full interview, which touches on topics like, the recent controversial report card from the state department, arming teachers and more.
Dr. Ed Richardson says he stepped into several fires when he stepped in as Interim Superintendent of the Alabama Department of Education. Listen to his full interview, which touches on topics like, the recent controversial report card from the state department, arming teachers and more.
Dr. Ed Richardson says he stepped into a number of fires when he stepped in as Interim Superintendent of the Alabama Department of Education. Listen to his full interview, which touches on topics like, the recent controversial report card from the state department, arming teachers and more.
"This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here. We don't run to McDonald's and get these prisoners and detainees Big Macs. We do not serve cake on their birthday. But we do provide a healthy meal, that is prepared on site here, and served three times a day."
An aerial view of the tornado damage at West Point Baptist Church.
An aerial view of the damage at Jacksonville State University's Gamecock Village.
An aerial view of the hail damage in Cullman after Monday's storms.
"One thing we have to do here, in the interest of public safety, we have to have our campus to remained closed until April 2nd," Dr. Beehler continued, "We need to be able to, not only assess the damage, but to make the campus safe for all that need to return to the campus. So we have a big job ahead of us."
"The church is doing great. It's very much alive. This is not going to stop the church. We'll regroup and rebuild."
"[It] could have been last night while we were here, but it wasn't," says Pastor Ronny Moore, pastor for West Point Baptist Church.
A look at the site where West Point Baptist Church once stood.
A look inside Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State, from Student Chris Allen Brown.
A look at the storms passing through Cullman (Courtesy: Justin Hindman).
A scary look from Cullman Monday night captured by Tim Coleman.
"The law also goes on to say that, if there's any excess, the sheriff can use it for his personal use. And so, that's what I've done," said Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin.
Patricia Howard describes the moment where police arrived at UAB Highlands.
March 14, 2018 students across the country took part in a National School Walkout. We spoke with Dr. Joshua Klapow, UAB clinical psychologist, on what a decision to walk out can mean to a child.
Can the Auburn men's basketball team advance to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16? First thing's first, and that's what should be a competitive game this Friday between the Tigers and the College Of Charleston in round of the tournament.
Crimson Tide Guard, John Petty, talks playing in the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama Crimson Tide's Dazon Ingram talks preparing for the NCAA Tournament.
The coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide Men's Basketball team talks preparing for the post-season, as the team prepares to enter the NCAA Tournament.
An Oneonta man is awaiting official word on world record catch.
Dr. Celeste Reese of American Family Care says they are already seeing a lot of patients with allergies and sinus infections. But thankfully there are some things you can do to prevent it.
Jefferson County DA, Michael Anderton, announces charges 17-year-old Michael Barber faces after the shooting death of 17-year-old Huffman High School student Courtlin Arrington.
Perhaps the Auburn Tigers most gifted athlete in 2017, the Huntsville native showed his drive and his heart throughout the season.
How talented is former Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis? He's so talented that one report has him claiming to be the best defensive back in the draft.
A long, lean kicker with a perfect NFL body, former Auburn star Daniel Carlson has NFL success written all over him.
Da'Ron Payne spoke with the media Wednesday at the Crimson Tide's annual Pro Day.
Robert Foster spoke with the media after Alabama's Pro Day wrapped up on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide wide receiver talks heading to the next level with the NFL.
The explosive wide receiver spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's Pro Day wrapped up in Tuscaloosa.
Offensive Lineman, Bradley Bozeman, spoke transitioning to the NFL after the Crimson Tide held their annual Pro Day in Tuscaloosa.
The head coach of the Crimson Tide met with the media after Alabama's Pro Day in Tuscaloosa.
Think of a slimmer version of the Oakland Raider's Amari Cooper: That's what the NFL people will tell you when they talk about former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley.
The pride of Auburn, Alabama is an explosive tackler with some of the best sideline-to-sideline speed anywhere. Rashaan Evans stands 6-foot-3, 232 pounds and has a motor unlike many others.
Coming out of high school in Woodbridge, VA, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand was a two-time USA Today All-American and one of the top recruits in the nation.
A huge tackling machine with lean muscle and speed, Birmingham's Da'Ron Payne is expected to have a brilliant NFL career.
If there is one college football player in our state who is considered a slam dunk to be an NFL star, it's Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Jeremy Milwood, an Iraq War veteran, talks in-depth about how his service dog saves his life every day.
"I really enjoy all of the stuff that you are giving me. Not just because I have cancer but because I am doing something that helps someone, that touches them in ways that I can't imagine," says Mileena Painter.
UAB's Professor Dunbar shares the story of Sundiata, who rises from physically unimposing young boy to refugee to warrior and ruler of the vast kingdom of Mali.
Nicholas Said was a Muslim born in what is now Sudan, is enslaved as a child who winds up in Russia. Said who would eventually fight in the U.S. Civil War at one point seeks to organize African nations to oppose colonialism.
Learn more about the first African woman to be canonized,
Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley said during a news conference that authorities talked to him twice before arresting him, noting that West didn't seem upset.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.
We'll see a few clouds overnight with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. We can expect dry skies with temperatures in the 50s for the RumpShaker 5K.
Bessemer police are investigating a homicide in the 2700 block of 7th Ave. N.
