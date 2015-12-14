News Posted: Monday, December 14 2015 8:03 PM EST 2015-12-15 01:03:53 GMT Updated: Friday, January 29 2016 6:21 PM EST 2016-01-29 23:21:34 GMT The man accused of killing a Domino's Pizza delivery driver was in court on Monday. More >>
A billboard up in memory of the Domino's delivery driver murdered at the District of the Summit apartments.
The widow of a pizza deliver driver murdered while on the job now has a new home.

A teenager accused of killing a Domino's Pizza delivery driver has been denied youthful offender status in Jefferson County court.

Domino's Pizza in Cahaba Heights has revealed how much money was raised for the family of one of the drivers who was found murdered over a week ago.

A group of friends, family and community members gathered at the Cahaba Heights Domino's Pizza on Thursday to hold a vigil for slain delivery driver Najeh Masaeid.

Birmingham police say the killing of a pizza delivery driver at the District at the Summit apartments may be connected to another attack that happened in the same complex about a month ago.

It's been two days since Najeh Masaeid was found dead after making a pizza delivery.

Employees at the Dominos Pizza in Cahaba Heights are in shock after one their own was murdered while making a delivery.

The daughter of a pizza delivery driver is remembering her father one day after he was found murdered.

Birmingham police are looking for the suspect who beat a pizza delivery man to death at the District at the Summit apartment complex on Sunday night.
Birmingham police are looking for the suspect who beat a pizza delivery man to death at the District at the Summit apartment complex on Sunday night.
