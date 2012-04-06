Enter for a chance to win a VIP Thunder on the Mountain experience on the WBRC rooftop for you and up to 5 friends plus Dreamland Bar-b-que for dinner!More >>
Enter for a chance to win a VIP Thunder on the Mountain experience on the WBRC rooftop for you and up to 5 friends plus Dreamland Bar-b-que for dinner!More >>
Enter your best sunrise photo for a chance to see it on Good Day Alabama plus receive a Red Diamond gift basket.More >>
Enter your best sunrise photo for a chance to see it on Good Day Alabama plus receive a Red Diamond gift basket.More >>
Enter to win for a chance to win a 23andMe Ancestry Kit! There will be 5 winners.More >>
Enter to win for a chance to win a 23andMe Ancestry Kit! There will be 5 winners.More >>
Enter for a chance to win a Dale's Seasoning Summer Prize Pack.More >>
Enter for a chance to win a Dale's Seasoning Summer Prize Pack.More >>
Pay It Forward with Liechty Dodge! Nominate someone who deserves $500 for demonstrating compassion, community involvement, or goes above and beyond for others.More >>
Pay It Forward with Liechty Dodge! Nominate someone who deserves $500 for demonstrating compassion, community involvement, or goes above and beyond for others.More >>
2018 Dreamland VIP Thunder on the Mountain ExperienceMore >>
2018 Dreamland VIP Thunder on the Mountain ExperienceMore >>
This promotion is sponsored by WBRC, LLC 1720 Valley View Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209, Red Mountain Theatre, 3028 7th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35205More >>
This promotion is sponsored by WBRC, LLC 1720 Valley View Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209, Red Mountain Theatre, 3028 7th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35205More >>
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WBRC, LLC P.O. 6 Birmingham, AL 35201 and ? FOX Sports ?10201 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064. The promotion runs Friday May 18, 2018 through Thursday June 14, 2018. Entries must be received by 9:30am each Thursday of the contest period to qualify for that week’s drawing, all entries must be received by 9:30am Thursday June 14, 2018. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, e...More >>
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WBRC, LLC P.O. 6 Birmingham, AL 35201 and ? FOX Sports ?10201 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064. The promotion runs Friday May 18, 2018 through Thursday June 14, 2018. Entries must be received by 9:30am each Thursday of the contest period to qualify for that week’s drawing, all entries must be received by 9:30am Thursday June 14, 2018. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, e...More >>
2018 Good Day Alabama: Regions Tradition- Cocina Club Hospitality Ticket GiveawayMore >>
2018 Good Day Alabama: Regions Tradition- Cocina Club Hospitality Ticket GiveawayMore >>
2018 Dale's Seasoning Summer Fun PackMore >>
2018 Dale's Seasoning Summer Fun PackMore >>
2018 Red Diamond Sunrise ContestMore >>
2018 Red Diamond Sunrise ContestMore >>
2018 Good Day Alabama: Alabama Auto ShowMore >>
2018 Good Day Alabama: Alabama Auto ShowMore >>
WBRC Good Day Alabama 2018 Meet & Greet with Channing Tatum at The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama PromotionMore >>
WBRC Good Day Alabama 2018 Meet & Greet with Channing Tatum at The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama PromotionMore >>