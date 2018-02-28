Replicating the natural function and appearance of your lost teeth can be difficult to accomplish. Dental implants are natural-looking replacements for missing teeth that also provide the same function as your natural tooth.More >>
Invisalign is the modern way to straighten teeth, using a custom made series of aligners created specifically for you. There aligner trays are made of clear, comfortable plastic that is almost invisible when worn over your teeth. Wearing the aligners will gradually and gently shift your teeth into place as prescribed by your dentist.
We provide same day denture services in most cases. Our "in house" denture lab has over 50 years combined experience! We understand that losing teeth can be embarassing and uncomfortable, so you can be assured that our doctors will do all they can to make your transition to dentures as easy as possible.
IV sedation induces a state of deep relaxation and a feeling of not being bothered by what's going on. The drugs used for IV sedation, administered as an IV into the back of the hand, produce either partial or full memory loss (amnesia) for the period of time when the drug first kicks in until it wears off. As a result, time will appear to pass very quickly and you will not recall much of what happened.
Composite dental fillings are wonderful and when artisticly done, they often look just like natural tooth structure. While there has been tremendous advancement in composite or tooth-colored fillings over the last 30 years, there are still limitations to them. Our doctors will discuss the pros and cons to placing composite fillings.
Although home-based tooth brushing and flossing help remove plaque, only a professional cleaning – like the kind provided by one of our dental hygienists – can thoroughly clean your teeth and remove the hardened plaque (called calculus or tartar) that builds up on teeth. Our hygienists have over 75 years combined experience and will be use the latest techniques to make your cleaning as comfortable and pain-free as possible.
Dr. Engle was raised in Birmingham and received his undergraduate degree from Samford Unviversity with Honors in 1994. Dr. Engle graduated from University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Dentistry in 1999.
Dr. Meador was raised in Pensacola, Florida and graduated from the University of Florida in 2005. He received his dental degree from UAB in 2009 and AEGD certificate from the Medical College of Georgia in 2010.
Now, over forty years later, Midfield Dental Center is a thriving dental practice because it held on to that vision of serving the community while keeping the convenience and quality of service high, and the prices low.
114 Brookwood Road East
Midfield, AL 35228
Phone: 205-923-6828