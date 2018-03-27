Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:36:46 GMT
(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP). This 2014 booking photo released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Mark "Chris" Sevier after his arrest for harassment threats against country singer John Rich. A bill scheduled for...
A Rhode Island lawmaker has withdrawn a bill that would have required a filter for online pornography that could be lifted with a $20 fee.More >>
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...
The whistleblower at the center of the Facebook privacy scandal is set to testify before lawmakers investigating the rise of fake news.More >>
A federal appeals court has overturned a decision in a long-running legal battle over whether Google infringed on Oracle's Java programming language to build its hugely popular mobile operating system, Android.More >>
(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP). This 2014 booking photo released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Mark "Chris" Sevier after his arrest for harassment threats against country singer John Rich. A bill scheduled for...
A man who tried to marry his laptop in a legal fight against same-sex marriage is popping up in states across the country as he pushes legislation to require an internet block on pornography and human trafficking...More >>
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan arrives at the Czech Republic's Parliament in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives says he hopes a Russian man who faces charges of hacking computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other American companies will be eventually extradited to the United States.More >>
