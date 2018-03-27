Technology - FOX6 News - MyFoxAL.com - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

  • TechnologyMore>>

  • Uber gives up autonomous vehicle testing rights in Calif.

    Uber gives up autonomous vehicle testing rights in Calif.

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:40:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:44:58 GMT
    Uber will not renew its permit to test autonomous vehicles on California public roads when it expires Saturday.More >>
    Uber will not renew its permit to test autonomous vehicles on California public roads when it expires Saturday.More >>

  • The Latest: Lawmaker says he feels misled on anti-porn bill

    The Latest: Lawmaker says he feels misled on anti-porn bill

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:36:46 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:44:54 GMT
    (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP). This 2014 booking photo released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Mark "Chris" Sevier after his arrest for harassment threats against country singer John Rich. A bill scheduled for...(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP). This 2014 booking photo released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Mark "Chris" Sevier after his arrest for harassment threats against country singer John Rich. A bill scheduled for...
    A Rhode Island lawmaker has withdrawn a bill that would have required a filter for online pornography that could be lifted with a $20 fee.More >>
    A Rhode Island lawmaker has withdrawn a bill that would have required a filter for online pornography that could be lifted with a $20 fee.More >>

  • Expert says Brexit campaign used data mined from Facebook

    Expert says Brexit campaign used data mined from Facebook

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-03-27 09:10:08 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:44:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...
    The whistleblower at the center of the Facebook privacy scandal is set to testify before lawmakers investigating the rise of fake news.More >>
    The whistleblower at the center of the Facebook privacy scandal is set to testify before lawmakers investigating the rise of fake news.More >>
    •   

  • Helpful Consumer LinksMore>>

  • Bureau of Consumer Protection

    Bureau of Consumer Protection

    Our mandate is to protect consumers against unfair, deceptive, or fraudulent practices.More >>
    Our mandate is to protect consumers against unfair, deceptive, or fraudulent practices.More >>

  • Consumer Reports

    Consumer Reports

    A comprehensive source for unbiased advice about products and services, personal finance, health and nutrition, and other consumer concerns. More >>
    A comprehensive source for unbiased advice about products and services, personal finance, health and nutrition, and other consumer concerns. More >>

  • Epinions Web Site

    Epinions Web Site

    Find out what other's have to say about the products you are thinking of buying before you buy. More >>
    Find out what other's have to say about the products you are thinking of buying before you buy. More >>
    •   
INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly