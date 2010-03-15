

2018 Kids & Jobs Program Important Dates

March 19 - April 20, 2018

Kids & Jobs Applications Available

These are the dates applications will be available online for the Exposure Program & for the Summer Executive & Explorer Internship Program. Applications can be downloaded below.

April 13, 2018

FOX6 Kids & Jobs Internship Draft

Watch the Kids & Jobs Internship Draft at 6:30 pm on WBRC FOX6. Students attending high schools from the Birmingham metropolitan area can win paid internships with companies competing to hire some of Birmingham’s best! Students must be nominated by their principal in order to compete in the draft process.

April 20, 2018 by 5 pm

SUMMER EXECUTIVE & EXPLORER INTERNSHIP (SEI) Application Deadline

The SEI Program gives 16 to 21-year-old students an opportunity to gain a solid foundation for their career path. Interested students should submit a completed application to: City of Birmingham Mayor's Office Division of Youth Services, 1608 7th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

April 21, 2018

EXPOSURE (14 & 15-year-old) PROGRAM Application & Interview Session

Bill Harris Arena at the Crossplex / Doors Open: 8 am - Doors Close: 9 am

Participating students will receive first-time exposure to the workplace. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to enter the application and interview process on April 21st. Students must submit a completed application packet during the interview session. After the doors close, parents/guardians must attend a mandatory orientation.

April 25, 2018

Kids & Jobs Expansion Meeting

Municipalities interested in starting a Kids & Jobs Program are welcome to attend this meeting. Express your interest by calling DYS at (205) 320-0879 by April 25, 2018.

Forms / Applications

For more information about the 2018 Kids & Jobs Program, call The Division of Youth Services (DYS) at 205-320-0879.

*Applicants must reside in the City of Birmingham to be considered for the Kids & Jobs Program.