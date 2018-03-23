BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Five days of forecasting the weather can be more than one silver haired weather man can handle alone.
That's why when Mickey Ferguson needs help with forecasting the weather, he turns to an elite group of junior meteorologists known exclusively as "Mickey's Weather Kids."
Mickey's Weather Kids come from all over Alabama to assist in the prediction of atmospheric occurrences.
They also come to have fun and be on TV!
Mickey's Weather Kids are featured every Friday morning on WBRC FOX6 News Good Day Alabama.
If chosen to participate, the winner receives the following prize pack (a $100 value):
Mickey's Weather Kids T-Shirt
McDonald’s Backpack
McDonald’s $10 Arch Card
America’s First Federal Credit Union $25 VISA Gift Card
4 Passes to McWane Science Center
If you would like to nominate your child to be one of Mickey's Weather Kids, just fill out the form below. One important note: All participants must be between 5 and 12 years old.
For more information, please check out the Contest Rules.
Thanks for watching WBRC FOX6!
Click here to download a PDF of the Activity Book so the kids can learn about weather and have a little fun!More >>
Meet Emma Kate! She was Mickey's Weather Kid this morning. Emma Kate did a great job helping with the forecast!More >>
Mickey's helper with the weather this morning is none other than Maddox, from West Blockton.More >>
Mickey's Weather Kid, Nicholas, loves to learn about the science behind the weather.More >>
Mickey's Weather Kid: LibertyMore >>
Congratulations to Kendall for being today's Mickey's Weather Kid.More >>
We had such a great time with Harrison this morning. He was Mickey's Weather Kid and did a great job.More >>
Meet Mickey's Weather Kid, 7-year-old, Krislynn.More >>
Mickey's friend, Connor, helps him give the weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 5. Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
