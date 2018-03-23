Mickey's Weather Kids

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Five days of forecasting the weather can be more than one silver haired weather man can handle alone.

That's why when Mickey Ferguson needs help with forecasting the weather, he turns to an elite group of junior meteorologists known exclusively as "Mickey's Weather Kids."

Mickey's Weather Kids come from all over Alabama to assist in the prediction of atmospheric occurrences.

They also come to have fun and be on TV!

Mickey's Weather Kids are featured every Friday morning on WBRC FOX6 News Good Day Alabama.

If chosen to participate, the winner receives the following prize pack (a $100 value):

Mickey's Weather Kids T-Shirt

McDonald’s Backpack

McDonald’s $10 Arch Card

America’s First Federal Credit Union $25 VISA Gift Card

4 Passes to McWane Science Center



If you would like to nominate your child to be one of Mickey's Weather Kids, just fill out the form below. One important note: All participants must be between 5 and 12 years old.

For more information, please check out the Contest Rules.

