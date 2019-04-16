Warmer weather the next few days; Strong to severe storm threat will return Thursday

First Alert for Strong and Severe Storms Thursday: A dynamic and strong system out west will advance east during the day on Thursday. We could see a few showers in the morning and afternoon hours, but the bulk of the rain will likely move into Central Alabama late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Models show significant wind shear and spin in the atmosphere, but they are also showing limited instability with this system. It is possible the models are downplaying the severe weather parameters. If instability is a little higher, the severe threat will likely increase. We think a line of strong and severe storms will move through Alabama after 6 PM with damaging winds as the main threat. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible along this line. Friday Chill: An upper level low will likely build into Alabama Friday morning producing clouds, widely scattered showers, breezy conditions, and chilly temperatures. Models are hinting it could be a struggle to climb into the lower 60s Friday afternoon. It’ll feel more like a February day, so you’ll definitely need the jacket Friday. Weekend Forecast: Weekend is looking fantastic! We should stay dry with clouds decreasing Saturday. Highs Saturday in the mid 60s. Easter Sunday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather notifications. We’ll continue to update Thursday’s severe threat online, through the app, and on WBRC Fox 6.