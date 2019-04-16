Tuscaloosa County working with faith-based organizations to help community

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Law enforcement can’t stop crimes from happening alone.
That's why a summit between Tuscaloosa area churches and social service providers is planned for next week.
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb wants to show local faith leaders they are not alone when it comes to supporting people going through problems in or outside their congregations.
“Thinking non-traditionally, outside of the box sort of ways how can we benefit the people of Tuscaloosa,” Webb explained during a press conference Monday.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy, Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson and two University of Alabama social work students joined Webb to promote a Faith-Based Community Resources Summit.
The meeting will feature dozens of local community service groups. groups wanting to help.
"If we can find ways to prevent them from getting to the point where they commit crimes and end up in our facility (jail)," Sheriff Abernathy went on to say.
Organizers want to make faith leaders more aware of resources in the Tuscaloosa area for people in need.
"We recognize that they’re often come to by parishioners with a myriad of issues, financial, mental health, substance abuse issues and the pastors aren't necessarily equipped to deal with these problems by themselves," Webb added.
The faith bases summit is scheduled for Wednesdaym, April 24, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket.
