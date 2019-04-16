Severe storms possible late Thursday evening

First Alert for Strong and Severe Storms Thursday: A dynamic and strong system out west will advance east during the day on Thursday. We could see a few showers in the morning and afternoon hours, but the bulk of the rain will likely move into Central Alabama late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Models show significant wind shear and spin in the atmosphere, but they are also showing limited instability with this system. The greater instability will likely remain along the Gulf Coast and south of I-20 Thursday evening. We think a line of strong and severe storms will move through Alabama after 6 p.m. with damaging winds as the main threat. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible along this line with the greatest threat along the coast. The line of storms will likely continue to push to the east overnight into early Friday morning. By 4-5 a.m. Friday morning, the severe threat will likely be over. Timing and intensity of this system could still change over the next 24-48 hours. We recommend you continue to follow along with our forecasts as we look over the latest model data.