Severe storms possible late Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It has been a beautiful start to the day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures have warmed up nicely thanks to sunshine and southerly winds. High temperatures will likely climb into the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll likely see a few extra clouds move in from the west but we’ll remain dry. The Alabama at UAB baseball game at 6:30 p.m. in Regions Field will be wonderful. First pitch temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 60s by the end of the game. Expect overnight temperatures to fall into the mid 50s.
Trending Warmer: Southerly flow will be the main story through Thursday as high pressure moves out to our east. Humidity levels will slowly go up over the next couple of days, but it won’t be super muggy. Morning lows will likely drop into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning. Highs could climb into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. I think rain chances hold off until Thursday.
First Alert for Strong and Severe Storms Thursday: A dynamic and strong system out west will advance east during the day on Thursday. We could see a few showers in the morning and afternoon hours, but the bulk of the rain will likely move into Central Alabama late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Models show significant wind shear and spin in the atmosphere, but they are also showing limited instability with this system. The greater instability will likely remain along the Gulf Coast and south of I-20 Thursday evening. We think a line of strong and severe storms will move through Alabama after 6 p.m. with damaging winds as the main threat. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible along this line with the greatest threat along the coast. The line of storms will likely continue to push to the east overnight into early Friday morning. By 4-5 a.m. Friday morning, the severe threat will likely be over. Timing and intensity of this system could still change over the next 24-48 hours. We recommend you continue to follow along with our forecasts as we look over the latest model data.
Friday Chill: An upper level low will likely build into Alabama Friday morning producing clouds, widely scattered showers, breezy conditions, and chilly temperatures. Models are hinting it could be a struggle to climb into the lower 60s Friday afternoon. It’ll feel more like a February day, so you’ll definitely need the jacket Friday.
Weekend Forecast: Weekend is looking fantastic! We should stay dry with clouds decreasing Saturday. Highs Saturday in the mid 60s. Easter Sunday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather notifications. We’ll continue to update Thursday’s severe threat online, through the app, and on WBRC FOX6 News.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.