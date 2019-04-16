James K. Jones: Keto Lemon-Cream Shrimp

Ingredients:
1 Pound Jumbo Shrimp (Cleaned)
2 tablespoons Coconut Oil
2 Tablespoons Avocado Oil
2 Tablespoons Ghee (clarified butter)
4 large zucchini’s
2 Juice & Zest of 3 Lemons
2 cloves of garlic, smashed
2 cups Shaved Parmesan Cheese
1 cup Heavy Cream
Salt & Pepper
For the Shrimp:
Marinate in Coconut Oil for 4 hours or overnight.
Preheat a skillet with avocado oil & Ghee. Add one clove of garlic. Lightly sauté shrimp until golden brown, then flip and brown the other side. Deglaze the pan with white wine. Add Heavy Cream, lemon juice, zest, and Season with Salt & Pepper.
For the Noodle’s:
Using a vegetable noodling device, spin zucchini into a bowl. Preheat a sauté pan, add Ghee and 1 clove of garlic. Sauté zucchini 4-6 minutes. Serve alongside or under Shrimp. Garnish with Fresh Basil & parmesan Cheese.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.