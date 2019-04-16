Homelessness rates are up, while donations are down

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - New numbers show homelessness rates are up, and Jefferson County is feeling that spike.
A report from the State of Homelessness 2019 shows nearly 1,000 people experience homelessness in our area, and more than 3,400 people experience it on a given night in Alabama.
Folks at the Jimmie Hale Mission said they’re not surprised by this number.
They said the increase is caused by a mixture of factors, including the opioid crisis and mental health.
But one of their biggest concerns is that donations are decreasing.
“It can seem very sobering, it can seem very hard to overcome,” said Bonnie Hendrix with the Jimmie Hale Mission. “But really it doesn’t take much to make a big difference. If you become a monthly donor, if you come volunteer and help serve a meal, there’s a way to make a difference.”
If you’d like to donate to the Jimmie Hale Mission, click here.
