GRAPHIC: Video shows high school students viciously attack teen in taco shop

CHULA VISTA, CA (KSWB/CNN) – A family in California is outraged after a 16-year-old boy was beaten by other teens.
Remarkably, the victim escaped with just minor injuries.
The assault, which took place inside the Cotixan restaurant in Chula Vista, was captured on cellphone video.
“They were stomping on his head, throwing chairs at him,” said Margarito Martin, the victim’s father. “It felt unreal. It felt … it was shocking to see that it’s your son.”
Martin said his son was waiting to be picked up by his mom at the restaurant after school when a group of boys he says attend a different high school walked in and attacked him, stealing his phone and watch in the process.
Martin said the trouble started about a month ago after his son defended one of his friends from getting harassed on Instagram.
Fortunately, his son only suffered some injuries to his arm – but Martin knows it could have been worse.
"I think they're more like a gang or a mob,” he said. “They wanted to go kill him, because they were stomping, jumping on his head. So, that's not normal, you know. High school fights, they shouldn't be normal, but normally it's like one or two guys against one. But this is a mob."
Martin said he filed a report with Chula Vista Police, but got a discouraging answer from the department.
"Agent Kramer, I think that's his name. He told me in person at the hospital that this is just going to be a slap on the wrist for the minors, and that they're going to get community service at most," he said.
But Martin said he’ll continue to fight until his son gets justice.
"We have to do something about it,” he said. “I don't want any parent and anybody else to go through what we're going through."
According to Martin, police are talking to witnesses and looking at cellphone video in order to identify the suspects.
