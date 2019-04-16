City of Northport considers changing hours for Sunday alcohol sales

NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) - Northport City Administrator Bruce Higginbotham said the City Council passed a resolution Monday requesting the state allow the city to have the option to modify the hours alcohol is sold on Sundays.
The resolution would only apply to restaurants opening earlier on Sunday mornings and offering alcohol.
The request is similar to what Tuscaloosa did earlier this month. City leaders there also requested restaurants be able to sell alcohol at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays instead of noon to 9 p.m. given the approval from the state.
Northport is wanting the same kind of leeway since the hours to sell alcohol in city restaurants on Sundays are the same too.
