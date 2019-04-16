2 Alabama School of Fine Arts dancers accepted to Juilliard

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Two students at the Alabama School of Fine Arts are making history. The two dancers, who happen to be best friends, just got accepted to the Juilliard School in New York City.
Rachel Lockhart and Haley Winegarden are seniors at ASFA. School officials tell us other students have been accepted to Juilliard, but never in the dance department, and certainly not two at the same time.
The girls were two of 24 accepted around the world, and their friendship makes this news that much sweeter.
“It’s amazing. I feel super blessed,” said Winegarden. “I’m really grateful that, not only did I get the opportunity to get in, but so did she, and we’ll be together.”
“It was always a dream of mine,” said Lockhart. “Whenever people would ask me what I wanted to do, I would say, ‘I want to go to Juilliard!’ And that was back when I didn’t really have an idea of exactly what Juilliard was. But it has always been a dream of mine.”
ASFA’s Dance Chairman Wes Chapman said this exciting news puts the school back on the map in terms of being a dance program of national standard, but also a destination school.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.