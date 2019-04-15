Work Week Forecast: Threat of severe weather returns this week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The threat of severe weather returns this week.
The latest data shows severe weather moving through Alabama on between 2 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday. Storms as of Sunday night are expected to be in the middle of the state around 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s severe weather has threats of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and hail.
There will be a cold start to the week, with temperatures in the upper 40s Monday morning. However, it will warm up quickly, and highs linger around 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The best news for the week is Easter should be gorgeous. It should be dry with temperatures in the mid-70s.
