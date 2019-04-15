We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine Monday; threat of severe weather returns this week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Good Monday! It is a very chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Winds have thankfully lowered to 5-10 mph this morning after seeing wind gusts near 30 to 40 mph yesterday. You'll definitely need the jacket this morning. We will stay dry and sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°F. It should be a beautiful day! Nice First Half of the Week: High pressure will keep us dry for the next couple of days as it moves east into the Atlantic. We will begin to see southerly flow starting Tuesday which will help us warm up close to 80°F. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as our next rain maker develops out west. Highs in the lower 80s with morning lows in the 50s.