Shelby Co schools start school enrichment camp sign up

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Parents, it’s time to start signing up your kids up for activities to do this summer.
Shelby county schools has unlimited opportunities for your children. Shelby county teachers are offering a wide variety of enrichment camps this year including show choir where they learn to do much more than singing.
Haley Houston is the Music teacher at Mt. Laurel Elementary School and she teaches the camps.
“One of my favorite thing about doing these camps is some on my students of students from other parts of the county when they come in they might not want to talk to other people, I’ve found that there are performers and they never knew it,” Houston explains.
Each camp week is themed and the have a performance at the end of the week. There are also several instrument camps offered like ukulele and flute camp.
Students from any Shelby county school can attend the camps offers at any of the schools, and there are lots of options to choose from.
Cindy Warner with Shelby County schools says there are lots of options to choose from.
“Kind of expanding on what they have learned in the school year with things like art and music and robotics and Legos and baton and all these things they really enjoy doing,” she explains.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.