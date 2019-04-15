Severe storms possible Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It has been a gorgeous start to the work week all thanks to an area of high pressure giving us dry and sunny conditions. After seeing low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we will warm up nicely this afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. You’ll need the jacket if you plan on being outside late this evening as temperatures drop into the 60s and 50s. We’ll wake up tomorrow morning with low temperatures in the upper 40s.