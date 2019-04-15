NWS says EF-1 tornado left damage in Glencoe, Tidmore Bend

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has had teams out in the field Monday surveying storm damage.
They’ve determined an EF-1 tornado damaged homes, a barn, and a shop in Etowah County.
Glencoe’s mayor says he thought his city was in the clear Sunday morning when the tornado touched down just after residents received their Sunday morning newspapers.
Four Glencoe homes received heavy damage, and fortunately, two of those were vacant.
Then there were homes like that of Iris Wagnon, 90, which suffered, at the most, fallen trees and torn fences.
“Everything was okay. God was with me,” Wagnon said.
Wagnon remembers not hearing anything, until a knock at the door.
“I came on in here, laid on the couch, and heard a bang on the door. That’s all I heard. And got up, it was my son in law,” Wagnon says.
"I said why. He said, 'There's been a tornado.'"
A barn and shop in the Tidmore Bend Community, were destroyed, much of it dumped across the road in a pasture.
But in all of this, no injuries.
Workers with the NWS came to the scene Monday to study the damage, to determine whether this damage was left by straight line winds or a tornado. They determined it was an EF-1 tornado.
That includes Wayne Prince’s house, where a number of trees were knocked down in different directions.
His roof was across the street in a pasture, the columns of his porch across the street in the yard of another damaged home.
“Never been through one before, but everything they say about the noise, and the vacuum and all that, apparently is true, because that’s exactly what it felt like, sounded just like a train,” Prince said Sunday morning.
