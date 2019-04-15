Matt: We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine Monday; threat of severe weather returns this week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Good Monday! It is a very chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Winds have thankfully lowered to 5-10 mph this morning after seeing wind gusts near 30 to 40 mph yesterday. You'll definitely need the jacket this morning. We will stay dry and sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°F. It should be a beautiful day! Nice First Half of the Week: High pressure will keep us dry for the next couple of days as it moves east into the Atlantic. We will begin to see southerly flow starting Tuesday which will help us warm up close to 80°F. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as our next rain maker develops out west. Highs in the lower 80s with morning lows in the 50s.
Next Big Thing: A dynamic weather system will develop across the Plains on Wednesday. Severe weather will likely break out in parts of the southern Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening. This same system will slowly advance east and bring storms into Alabama by Thursday afternoon/evening.
First Alert for Severe Storms Thursday: We want to give everyone a First Alert for the potential to see damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and hail Thursday. Models have been consistent showing a dynamic system providing us all the ingredients needed to support severe storms. The latest timing of storms appears to be Thursday evening and into Thursday night. We will continue to fine tune the forecast and give you updates as this system develops. Next Weekend: We will trend cooler and drier behind the system Thursday. We could see high temperatures struggle to climb into the mid 60s Friday afternoon. We’ll trend warmer by Saturday with highs in the 70s and approaching the 80s Sunday. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather information.Have a great start to the week!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.