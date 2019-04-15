Man, woman, child found dead inside burning home; homicide suspected

EARLE, AR (WMC) - A man, woman and child were found dead in a burning home in Earle, Arkansas, on Monday morning.
Crittenden County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the fire on Bailey Street. Chief Todd Grooms said the house was engulfed when they arrived.
A man, woman, and child were found dead inside. Grooms said the woman was the mother of the child, but the man’s relation to them is unknown. The names of the three victims are not yet released.
“I ask that we all say a prayer for those families going through this,” Grooms said.
It’s unclear how the three were killed, but Grooms confirmed they are investigating the case as a homicide. The bodies are being sent to the medical examiner’s office in Little Rock.
Grooms did not give any information on a possible suspect or if there is anyone in custody.
