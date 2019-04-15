LongHorn Steakhouse grilled filet

By WBRC Staff | April 15, 2019 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 1:31 PM

Serves 4

Ingredients:

· 4 8 oz. filets

· 3 tablespoons salt

· 1 tablespoon pepper

· 1 tablespoon granulated onion

· 1 tablespoon granulated garlic

· 1 teaspoon of canola oil

Directions:

· LongHorn Steakhouse’s 8 oz. filets are grilled on a flat-top grill, similar to a cast iron pan or griddle that can be used at home.

· Heat the pan to medium-high heat.

· Season steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion and garlic powder.

· Add canola oil to the griddle.

· Place seasoned steaks on griddle.

· Grill to your desired degree of doneness, flipping the steak every 3 to 4 minutes.

