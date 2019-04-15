LongHorn Steakhouse grilled filet
Serves 4
Ingredients:
· 4 8 oz. filets
· 3 tablespoons salt
· 1 tablespoon pepper
· 1 tablespoon granulated onion
· 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
· 1 teaspoon of canola oil
Directions:
· LongHorn Steakhouse’s 8 oz. filets are grilled on a flat-top grill, similar to a cast iron pan or griddle that can be used at home.
· Heat the pan to medium-high heat.
· Season steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion and garlic powder.
· Add canola oil to the griddle.
· Place seasoned steaks on griddle.
· Grill to your desired degree of doneness, flipping the steak every 3 to 4 minutes.
· If you’d prefer to have your steaks boldly seasoned and expertly grilled by the Grill Masters, visit LongHorn Steakhouse!
