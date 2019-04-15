Hoover police reminding residents to lock car doors after recent break-ins

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police say they are investigating a string of car break-ins in the Ross Bridge area.
Investigators say nine cars have been burglarized over the last month. The most recent incidents came this past weekend.
In all cases officers say the cars were unlocked.
“Lock your car doors. It’s something very simple. And that will go a long way in preventing yourself from becoming a victim,” said Lt. Keith Czeskleba, Hoover Police. “Sometimes we don’t have very many leads to go on and in some of these cases we do. And we’re doing what we can with that information to try and figure out who’s doing this.”
