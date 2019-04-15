Construction of East Metro Area Crime Center nearly complete

OXFORD, AL (WBRC) - The East Metro Area Crime Center (or EMACC) being built behind Oxford City Hall is now less than 30 days from construction being completed.
The EMACC will house representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies as they work together on cases.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge says many of the law enforcement officers already work together on some cases, for instance, the missing elderly woman last seen in Glencoe.
Partridge says the agencies represented will be from several counties, and even some from across the state line.
“We’ll have working partners from west Georgia, and across central, and east and west Alabama,” Partridge says. "And once this center is completed, when the center in Hunstville’s completed, we’ll connect with it. We’ll connect with the Jefferson County MACC, we’ll connect with the Montgomery STAR program, so we’re going to connect all these facilities together.
“If something happens such as a missing person or a homicide, that type thing, at that point, everybody will stop what they’re doing inside the center and focus on that immediate priority, and we’ll focus all our attention on that missing person or that homicide,” said Partridge.
Partridge says 22 local, state and federal agencies will be working from the center and have officers stationed there on a regular basis. He says a ribbon cutting is tentatively scheduled for May 15, but it’s possible it may be delayed a week.
