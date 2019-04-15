Buttermilk Lipstick: Leaf-Shaped Fougasse Bread

Ingredients:
1 cup warm water, plus a Tbsp or 2 2 3/4 tsp active dry yeast
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup cake flour
2 tsp kosher salt
2 Tbsp olive oil
Olive oil
Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Combine 1 cup water & the yeast in a glass measuring cup. Set aside until foamy, about 5 minutes. Whisk together the all purpose flour, the cake flour & the salt in the bowl of an electric heavy-duty stand mixer. Pour the yeast mixture & the olive oil over the flour mixture. Blend the mixture on Low speed until it comes together in a ball around the dough hook, about 1 minute. If the mixture seems a bit dry, add enough additional water so that the dough comes together around the hook & cleans the sides & bottom of the bowl completely. Increase the mixer speed a notch or two & blend an additional 6 minutes. The dough will separate into 2 or 3 masses & come back together throughout the blending procedure. While the mixer is on, the dough will appear as if it were the propellers of a helicopter in flight. Stop the mixer. Remove the dough from the work bowl. Knead it several times on an unfloured surface. Form the dough into a disc by pressing the outer portions to the center using the palm of your hand. It should feel smooth & may squeak during shaping. Flip the dough over & spin it several times between your hands into a ball. Place the dough in an oiled bowl then oil the surface as well. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap & allow to rise in a draft-free spot 1 1/2 hours or until the volume doubles.
Press the dough down all over the surface with your fingers to release the air. Cover with plastic wrap & allow to rise a second time 1 hour. Press the dough down once again to deflate it. Transfer it to a work surface. Divide the dough into 4 {6 to 7-ounce} pieces & shape them into a ball. Place each dough ball in an oiled 8-inch bowl being certain to oil the surface of the dough, too. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Chill 24 or up to 48 hours.
Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Let stand at room temperature 1 1/2 hours. The dough will feel puffy. Working with one piece of dough at a time, gently pick it up & begin shaping it into a triangle with rounded corners that measures approximately 5 x 7-inches. Do not allow it to deflate too much. Place the dough on a lightly floured surface. Using a sharp knife, cut 2 {1 1/2-inch} slits down the center & a 1/2- inch slit at the bottom. Cut 3 {1-inch} slits at an angle on both sides of the first cuts to resemble leaf veins.
Cut 3 {1/2-inch} slits on the dough edges between the angular cuts. Carefully transfer the dough to a parchment paper-lined half sheet pan. The cuts will begin to open during this time. Once on the pan, open the slits by lifting the dough & re-positioning it to neaten the shapes. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Repeat with the remaining dough. Two flatbread will fit on one half sheet pan. Let stand 20 minutes.
Position one of the racks in the lower third portion of the oven. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Meanwhile, remove the plastic wrap & gently brush the dough surfaces with olive oil. Bake one pan at a time 15 minutes or until golden. If a more browned surface is desired, run the pan under the broiler 45 to 60 seconds. Remove the bread from the oven. Brush with additional olive oil. Sprinkle with salt & pepper.
