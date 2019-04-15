Buttermilk Lipstick: Leaf-Shaped Fougasse Bread

Combine 1 cup water & the yeast in a glass measuring cup. Set aside until foamy, about 5 minutes. Whisk together the all purpose flour, the cake flour & the salt in the bowl of an electric heavy-duty stand mixer. Pour the yeast mixture & the olive oil over the flour mixture. Blend the mixture on Low speed until it comes together in a ball around the dough hook, about 1 minute. If the mixture seems a bit dry, add enough additional water so that the dough comes together around the hook & cleans the sides & bottom of the bowl completely. Increase the mixer speed a notch or two & blend an additional 6 minutes. The dough will separate into 2 or 3 masses & come back together throughout the blending procedure. While the mixer is on, the dough will appear as if it were the propellers of a helicopter in flight. Stop the mixer. Remove the dough from the work bowl. Knead it several times on an unfloured surface. Form the dough into a disc by pressing the outer portions to the center using the palm of your hand. It should feel smooth & may squeak during shaping. Flip the dough over & spin it several times between your hands into a ball. Place the dough in an oiled bowl then oil the surface as well. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap & allow to rise in a draft-free spot 1 1/2 hours or until the volume doubles.