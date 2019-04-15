B’ham PD searching for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for your help locating a missing Bessemer man.
Henry James Abercrombie was last seen at Baptist Medical Center Princeton Hospital. Police feel he may be trying to walk to his home in Bessemer.
Abercrombie is a 63-year-old African-American male. He is 5′6 and weights 130 pounds. He was wearing a hospital gown and socks when he left the hospital.
Per authorities, Abercrombie suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.
Police ask that if you have information pertaining to the whereabouts of Henry James Abercrombie, please contact Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
