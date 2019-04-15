Baton Rouge nurse dies days after attack by patient

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a nurse who died days after being physically attacked by a mental health patient at Baton Rouge General Mid City.
The nurse was attacked the week of April 1 and was able to finish her shift, according to reports. During the attack, the nurse tore a muscle in her leg and had an injury to her head, according to a family friend.
She went to the emergency room later that night, but was sent home. The nurse returned to the hospital six days later to be seen in the emergency room and was admitted to the ICU, where she died Thursday, April 11.
Investigators are now trying to determine if the nurse’s death was a result of the attack.
Preliminary autopsy results released Monday, April 15 show the nurse died of a blood clot in her right leg and a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot that has formed in or traveled to the lungs.
Dr. William “Beau” Clark, the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner, said Monday his investigation into the death is not fully complete. Baton Rouge Police say they are waiting on a final determination from the coroner before deciding whether the patient will face any charges related to the attack. The patient has since been discharged from the hospital.
Baton Rouge General Medical Center President Edgardo Tenreiro called the nurse “a kind, compassionate, and giving nurse whose helpful and thoughtful nature made her a favorite of both her colleagues and her patients.”
“Our deepest sympathies are with her loved ones, friends and colleagues as we work to better understand this tragic loss,” he said.
The hospital says its pastoral care team is being made available for grief counseling and support for employees.
