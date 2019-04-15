Auburn assistant football coach’s wife is an advocate for organ donation

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) - It’s been 17 months since Kim Garner, wife of Auburn University Associate Head Football Coach Rodney Garner, suffered a traumatic eye injury. The accident left Garner in need of a cornea transplant, which she received, and with each passing day she is thankful to the person who registered to become an organ donor.
“Without a total stranger choosing to donate, I may not be able to see out of both eyes,” said Kim. “My doctors did a great job and were so skilled at taking care of me. It’s just been an incredible journey and I am so thankful.”
Kim is an advocate for organ donation, and with April being Donate Life Month, the Alabama Eye Bank is celebrating by sharing the compelling story of Kim, and how she has regained her vision.
