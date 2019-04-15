Alternative roads proposed to cut traffic on Highway 150 in Hoover

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders want alternative roads for drivers in Trace Crossings to get to Highway 150 on John Hawkins Parkway.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato has rejected four alternative plans. “We know the first look wasn’t good either established neighborhoods or way, way too expensive,” Brocato said.
Some neighbors in Willow Trace, Cahaba River Chase, and Park Trace on social media have also rejected the plans. The homeowners fear increased traffic near their houses.
“We know we have to do something. So we are going to continue to look at that. Go back to the engineers,” Mayor Brocato said.
The mayor said the city does not want to take money from their big road project - a new interchange at South Shades Crest and I-459.
“That will relieve traffic off of Trace Crossings, Lake Cyrus, out of Helena, Ross Bridge,” Brocato said.
The mayor did not give a timeline for creating a new alternative road plan.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.