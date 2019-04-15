ALDOT is asking people to slow down in construction zones

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - News of Monday's morning's death inside an Alabama construction zone saddened Ann Barlow.
"Oh no that's horrible. I'm sorry to hear that," Barlow told WBRC outside a state rest stop along I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa.
She traveled through at least one work zone on her way to Birmingham from Mississippi.
"It's chaotic and you don't know what the other drivers are going to do. You have to slow up for just that reason," she continued.
ALDOT asks drivers to drive the speed limit and avoid any distractions that take their focus away from the roadway especially when passing through construction zones like this one in Tuscaloosa.
"We want motorists to realize when they drive through a work zone, these guys and women have families we want them to return home to. So we want them to drive through that work zone as if they were the ones who were working," ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams added.
The most recently available information from ALDOT shows that 31 people were killed in work zones in Alabama in 2017. 963 people were injured that same year.
"I think a lot of these people are just in a hurry. And if they don't see law enforcement around, they go faster than they should," Barlow feared.
This death happened one week after National Work zone Safety Week was recognized.
We’re still waiting for investigators to release the name of the person killed and more details of how it happened.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.