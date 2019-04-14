Windstorm or tornado leaves damage in Glencoe neighborhood

GLENCOE, AL (WBRC) - Wayne Prince says he's glad he was sitting in his den instead of his living room.
“The roof’s gone. And I guess the way it was sucking air out, I guess you could travel with the air,” said Prince.
Prince's home on Cove Creek Road in Glencoe was one of six in the city to suffer some amount of damage--in his case, extensive damage--from either straight line winds or a small tornado that struck that part of the city around 6:30 a.m.
The Sunday newspaper was still in Prince's paperbox, the metal pole of which was snapped like a twig.
"The wind picked up, and I got up to look, and it just felt like the wind was just leaving the house," Prince told WBRC. "And then the house came apart, just that quick."
Another home across the street from Prince had a section of its brick wall knocked out. Two homes on Rabbittown Road suffered massive damage--an older one shifted off its foundation, a newer one with its side blown out and insulation sucked out of the attic. At the newer house, two cars and a pickup had their windows blown out.
Glencoe Mayor Charles Gilchrist noted the trees at Wayne Prince's house fell in differing directions.
"He had evergreens on the left side of his house, and evergreens on the right side. So the ones on the left side were blown to the east and the ones on the right side were blown to the west," Gilchrist told WBRC. "It had to be some kind of circular motion."
But Gilchrist stopped short of calling the storm a tornado.
"The weather service will have to make that determination," Gilchrist told WBRC.
“There was no warning, we were under a severe thunderstorm warning,” said Breonna Cole, public information office for the Gadsden-Etowah County EMA.
There were no injuries and the affected homeowners told us they each had a place to stay.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.