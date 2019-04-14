Nick Saban’s ‘hip’ injury headlines Alabama’s A-Day

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Nick Saban announced Saturday that he is battling an ongoing hip injury.
“I have one other announcement to make. I’ve been struggling with one of my hips. So, and even though they don’t make them like they used to, and most players wouldn’t be able to perform in spring practice like I did if they had a similar situation, but no one could ever tell, but I may not be able to play golf for a few weeks and we’re going to do an evaluation of this after spring,” Saban said.
Saban could be out six to eight weeks.
“I don’t want to go into fall with this being a problem and I want to get it fixed,” Saban added.
The Crimson Tide wrapped up spring camp Saturday with its annual A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.