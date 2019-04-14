MATT: First Alert for windy conditions Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Sunday! The severe weather has come to an end with the majority of the storms now impacting parts of Georgia. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the early afternoon hours. Temperatures are expected to climb briefly into the low to mid 70s by noon. By this evening, cold and drier air will begin to filter into the state. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in the evening, but we are not anticipating any severe weather. Most of our short-term models keep us fairly dry. Temperatures could drop into the 50s by 6-7 p.m., so you’ll definitely need the jacket if you have outdoor plans this evening.
Wind Advisory: A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama until 9 p.m. this evening. Sustained winds of 20-30 m.p.h. is possible with gusts near 40 m.p.h. We can’t rule out sporadic power outages due to the windy conditions later today.
Chilly Monday: You will need a coat as you walk out the door Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 40s. It wouldn’t surprise me if a few spots like Haleyville, Cullman, Gadsden, and Hamilton drop into the upper 30s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with high temperatures approaching 70°F.
Dry Start to the Week: We should stay dry Monday through Wednesday with temperatures gradually warming up. Highs could approach 80°F Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of our next system.
First Alert For Severe Storms Thursday: A very dynamic and powerful system will develop out west on Wednesday producing severe storms across the Plains. We believe showers and storms will increase Thursday afternoon and evening giving us the potential to see severe storms. Ingredients are looking favorable for damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. It is still too early to determine the timing and intensity of this system. We will definitely keep you updated on this upcoming system expected to impact us Thursday into early Friday morning.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert weather app to receive the latest weather updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.