JeffCo worker struck, killed by vehicle early Sunday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a county worker.
According to authorities, early Sunday morning a county worker was struck by a vehicle on 15th St. Road near Hueytown. The worker was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Per the sheriff’s office, the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.
The sheriff’s office is asking that people slow down in construction areas around the area.
