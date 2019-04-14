FIRST ALERT Weather: Windy conditions for Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Sunday! The severe weather has come to an end with the majority of the storms now impacting parts of Georgia. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the early afternoon hours. Temperatures are expected to climb briefly into the low to mid 70s by noon. By this evening, cold and drier air will begin to filter into the state. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in the evening, but we are not anticipating any severe weather. Most of our short-term models keep us fairly dry. Temperatures could drop into the 50s by 6-7 p.m., so you’ll definitely need the jacket if you have outdoor plans this evening.