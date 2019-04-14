Another threat of strong to severe storms on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - As this weekend’s storm system exits the region, we now turn our attention to the next big weather maker that will impact our state on Thursday. We still have some time to monitor this system but for days longer range data has hinted at another powerful low pressure system and developing conditions that could lead to multiple modes of severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening. The timing for this one is a bit more concerning given it will impact the state closer to the peak heating of the day.
We will likely see another axis of storms and heavy rain move west to east across the state during the evening hours on Thursday and severe storms would be capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes. We ask that you remain weather alert and check in frequently for updates as we gather new details regarding the timing and potential impacts. We will also pass along frequent updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.
WHAT TO EXPECT THIS EVENING: While the main area of rain and strong storms has shifted to the east, the risk for a few lingering pop-up showers will continue into the evening hours tonight as an upper level trough axis moves over the state. This chance of rain will come to an end by late evening as cooler and drier air settles in. You will need the long sleeves in the morning, with lows taking a big tumble into the 40s. A wind advisory remains in effect for this afternoon, but wind speeds should lessen overnight, with a northwest breeze at 5-10 mph during the morning hours.
THE FIRST HALF OF THE WORK WEEK: The good news is we will have some calmer weather for at least the first half of the week. You can expect a sunny sky, with a calmer northwest breeze on Monday and highs near 70 degrees. After another chilly start on Tuesday, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, possibly even reaching 80 degrees in a few spots. We will enjoy more sunshine on Tuesday, but the southerly breeze will return and there is a chance we could see a lot more cloud cover on Wednesday as moisture overruns the state. This increasing moisture and instability will lead to the threat of severe storms that will return on Thursday. I do see some more improvements for next weekend, with a small chance of showers on Saturday giving way to sunshine that will return for Easter Sunday. I’ll have more specifics on the weather for the end of the week and weekend in my forecast starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
