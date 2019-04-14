Another threat of strong to severe storms on Thursday

THE FIRST HALF OF THE WORK WEEK: The good news is we will have some calmer weather for at least the first half of the week. You can expect a sunny sky, with a calmer northwest breeze on Monday and highs near 70 degrees. After another chilly start on Tuesday, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, possibly even reaching 80 degrees in a few spots. We will enjoy more sunshine on Tuesday, but the southerly breeze will return and there is a chance we could see a lot more cloud cover on Wednesday as moisture overruns the state. This increasing moisture and instability will lead to the threat of severe storms that will return on Thursday. I do see some more improvements for next weekend, with a small chance of showers on Saturday giving way to sunshine that will return for Easter Sunday. I’ll have more specifics on the weather for the end of the week and weekend in my forecast starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.