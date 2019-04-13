FIRST ALERT: Threat of severe weather begins later this evening, continues through Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A significant severe weather threat will be materializing across our area beginning late tonight and continuing during the morning hours on Sunday. I can’t stress enough the importance of having a way to receive breaking severe weather alerts throughout the early morning hours and having a device that can wake you in the event a warning is issued. If you have a NOAA Weather Radio, make sure it has fresh batteries, and also be sure to charge your mobile device. You can also download our First Alert Weather App for FREE as another source for receiving severe weather updates. As a reminder, you can also watch our weather coverage on the First Alert Weather App and during times of threatening weather, our coverage can be heard on local iHeart Radio stations. Stay weather alert and be sure to inform those around you to have a plan in place in the event of severe weather outbreak in our area.
WHAT TO EXPECT AND SPECIFICS ON TIMING: The first tornado watch box of the day has been issued for portions of Texas and Louisiana. A strong low-pressure system will be lifting across Arkansas this afternoon and tracking towards Tennessee this evening. South of this low, strong to severe storms will be developing in a very warm and unstable air mass. By midnight a broken line of strong to severe storms will be nearing our western counties and slowly moving east throughout the early morning hours, with the primary severe threat ending over eastern counties around 11 a.m. Individual storms associated with this line will likely be tracking southwest to northeast, so keep an eye out for advisories in neighboring counties to your west.
Forecast guidance continues to highlight lots of wind shear and energy with this system, which would promote rotating supercell storms. Also, given the way the wind fields are lining up throughout the atmosphere, we’re thinking this will keep the storms more discrete in nature. This raises the concern for individual rotating storms capable of producing stronger-long track type tornadoes. There will also be a concern for destructive straight-line winds with any severe storms that materialize.
WHAT TO EXPECT THIS EVENING: In the short term, we will have a chance for a few scattered showers and perhaps a few storms this evening. The one thing you will notice this evening is a big increase in wind speeds. A strong south wind will be developing, with gusts possibly as high as 30 mph. Once again, the primary severe threat will begin by midnight. However, I do encourage you to check in with us during the news tonight just in case we need to make any adjustments on timing.
AFTER THE STORMS: Once the main axis of severe weather slides east there may be some redevelopment Sunday afternoon, before a cold front crosses the area. We may even see one or two stronger thunderstorms redevelop in the afternoon. Colder air will be settling in, with lows tumbling into the 40s Monday morning. Sunshine will be returning on Monday, with highs near 70 degrees.
FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER SEVERE THREAT THURSDAY: Dry weather will be the story through next Wednesday but we we are seeing the possibility of another significant severe weather threat for Thursday. The timing for this system looks to be during the afternoon and evening hours. I will also share details on this system in my forecast at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
