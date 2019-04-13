FIRST ALERT: Threat of severe weather begins later this evening, continues through Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A significant severe weather threat will be materializing across our area beginning late tonight and continuing during the morning hours on Sunday. I can’t stress enough the importance of having a way to receive breaking severe weather alerts throughout the early morning hours and having a device that can wake you in the event a warning is issued. If you have a NOAA Weather Radio, make sure it has fresh batteries, and also be sure to charge your mobile device. You can also download our First Alert Weather App for FREE as another source for receiving severe weather updates. As a reminder, you can also watch our weather coverage on the First Alert Weather App and during times of threatening weather, our coverage can be heard on local iHeart Radio stations. Stay weather alert and be sure to inform those around you to have a plan in place in the event of severe weather outbreak in our area.