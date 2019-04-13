Steve Marshall speaks to Republican Club in Vestavia

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke on a variety of issues at the Mid-Alabama Republican Club at the Vestavia Hills Library on Saturday.
He spoke about overcrowding in our prison system and the parole board being broken and needing to be fixed. Marshall said he is working hard with the Department of Justice to improve the prison facilities.
But the hot topic of the day was BINGO.
Marshall was very critical of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for not enforcing the law. Marshall said bingo is played on a card, but what his office confiscated in Jefferson County were slot machines.
Former Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale was in attendance. Marshall told the crowd bingo was never an issue when Hale was the Sheriff.
Before Marshall left, he was presented a present from the club. It happened to be a small bingo set.
