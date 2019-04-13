MATT: Severe Storms still expected to move in early Sunday morning

First Alert Weather Day: Sunday remains a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. The risk for severe storms is around a threat level of a 3 out of 5. It means we expect severe storms to form and it could be scattered across our area. A higher risk for severe storms will remain to our west in Louisiana and Mississippi. The main timeline for severe storms to move into Central Alabama will be after midnight and continuing into East Alabama during the mid-late morning hours of Sunday. Since the storms are moving in during the overnight hours, we urge EVERYONE to have multiple ways to receive critical weather information. Make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio that can wake you up in case a warning is issued. You should also download our WBRC First Alert Weather App for notifications.