MATT: Severe Storms still expected to move in early Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We are starting the day with scattered showers mainly along and west of I-65 this morning. A warm front is triggering these showers and will continue to move to the north with time. Rain chances today will likely taper off by this afternoon leaving most of us dry. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures approaching 80°F. It will be breezy as southeasterly winds bring in warmer air from the Gulf. Winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. We are not expecting any severe weather today. Bulk of strong and severe storms will arrive tonight and into Sunday morning.
Alabama A-Game: If you are traveling to Tuscaloosa to see the Crimson Tide practice in their annual spring game, you might have to dodge a shower early in the game. Otherwise, I think we’ll stay mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Auburn A-Game: If you are traveling to Auburn to see the Tigers practice in their annual spring game, you will likely remain dry. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 80s and breezy conditions.
First Alert Weather Day: Sunday remains a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. The risk for severe storms is around a threat level of a 3 out of 5. It means we expect severe storms to form and it could be scattered across our area. A higher risk for severe storms will remain to our west in Louisiana and Mississippi. The main timeline for severe storms to move into Central Alabama will be after midnight and continuing into East Alabama during the mid-late morning hours of Sunday. Since the storms are moving in during the overnight hours, we urge EVERYONE to have multiple ways to receive critical weather information. Make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio that can wake you up in case a warning is issued. You should also download our WBRC First Alert Weather App for notifications.
Timing: A line of broken storms will continue to move to the east-northeast out of Mississippi late this evening and move into West Alabama around 12-1AM Sunday. Areas west of I-65 could see the storms move in between midnight and 5am Sunday morning. Areas east of I-65 will likely see storms move in between 4-10am. All modes of severe weather is possible.
Sunday afternoon: Main line of storms will move out, but a few storms could form behind the main line. If they do, they could be strong or possibly severe. The tornado threat will be much lower, but they could produce strong winds and hail. Temperatures expected to climb into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.
Windy Sunday: Not only will we have to deal with severe storms Sunday morning, but the wind will be howling throughout the day. We could see southwest winds at 20-30 mph with gusts near 40 mph. It would not surprise me if a wind advisory was issued across the area tomorrow. Secure all furniture and decorations in your yard.
Dry Start to the Week: Monday-Wednesday will remain dry with sunshine. Clouds will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, but I think our next rain chance will hold off by Wednesday night into Thursday. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs near 70.
First Alert for Severe Storms Thursday: Another dynamic system will move into Alabama Thursday evening giving us another chance for strong and severe storms. Models continue to show different solutions, so the intensity and timing of this system is still up for question. We’ll fine tune this forecast once we get through Sunday.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight and tomorrow. Download our WBRC First Alert Weather app. Keep your phones charged. Have a plan. If you live in a manufactured home, we strongly urge you to visit a friend tonight that lives in a stronger structure for your protection.
