Former Madison County teacher arrested on student sex-related charges

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A former teacher at Madison County High School is under arrest.
Lyndsey Sherrod Bates, 22, is charged with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student, and three counts of a school employee distributing obscene material to a student.
She turned herself in on Friday. Her bond is $32,000.
Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey sent the following statement:
“The individual in question resigned and is no longer employed by our system. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Our system fully condemns such actions and we are also offering counseling for our students. All other questions should be directed toward the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.”
Bates was a resource and inclusion teacher at Madison County High School. She also coached junior varsity and varsity volleyball.
She accepted her position with Madison County Schools in June 2018.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Bates is related by marriage to their chief deputy. A spokesman said this will not affect the investigation.
“The Sheriff’s Office started an investigation as soon as the allegations were brought to our attention, and Chief (Stacy) Bates was never involved in that investigation," Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a news release.
