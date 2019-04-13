B’ham police investigating separate Friday night shootings, 2 victims with life-threatening injuries

B’ham police investigating separate Friday night shootings, 2 victims with life-threatening injuries
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on I-65.
By WBRC Staff | April 12, 2019 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 9:17 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating two separate shootings Friday night.

One shooting was on I-65 at the 4th Ave. South exit. The other was in the 2800 block of Wallace Covington Circle.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams says the I-65 shooting occurred on the interstate when someone shot into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects or information on the suspect’s vehicle.

Sgt. Williams says there were two victims in the Wallace Covington Circle shooting. One victim has life-threatening injuries, while the other victim does not. There are no suspects.

Birmingham police say two people were shot on Wallace Covington Circle. One victim has life-threatening injuries.
Birmingham police say two people were shot on Wallace Covington Circle. One victim has life-threatening injuries. (Source: WBRC)

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.