B’ham police investigating separate Friday night shootings, 2 victims with life-threatening injuries

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating two separate shootings Friday night.
One shooting was on I-65 at the 4th Ave. South exit. The other was in the 2800 block of Wallace Covington Circle.
Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams says the I-65 shooting occurred on the interstate when someone shot into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects or information on the suspect’s vehicle.
Sgt. Williams says there were two victims in the Wallace Covington Circle shooting. One victim has life-threatening injuries, while the other victim does not. There are no suspects.
This story is developing.
