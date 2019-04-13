Alabama honors 2018 captains in Walk of Fame ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Damien Harris, Hale Hentges, Christian Miller and Ross Pierschbacher were honored Saturday before Alabama’s A-Day scrimmage.
The 2018 captains left prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete at Denny Chimes as they join a long list of Crimson Tide greats.
“This is an incredible honor that you only dream of. I can’t really put it into words to be able to represent the University like this and be engraved forever is pretty special,” said former Tide running back Damien Harris.
