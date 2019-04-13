Air attack highlights Alabama A-Day spring game

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - If Alabama’s spring game Saturday is any indication toward the 2019 season, good luck to opposing secondaries.
The Crimson and White teams combined for 668 passing yards, with the White team winning the scrimmage 31-17.
Returning starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, returning back-up Mac Jones and true freshman Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson all played. Both returning quarterbacks had big performances.
Tua Tagovailoa, the reigning Heisman runner-up, threw for 265 yards on 19 of 37 passing with one touchdown and one interception for the Crimson team. Jones, who started for the White team, threw for 271 yards on 19 of 23 passing, adding two touchdowns and an interception.
Though a battle between Jones and Tua Tagovailoa for the starting position is not expected, Jones’ performance should provide comfort to the Crimson Tide coaching staff after 2018 second-string QB Jalen Hurts transferred to Oklahoma earlier this year.
Taulia Tagovailoa threw his first touchdown in an Alabama uniform, connecting with Jaylen Waddle for a 29-yard score for the White team. He threw for 93 yards on 6 of 9 passing and had an interception. Paul Tyson completed one pass in five attempts for 8 yards, also having an interception.
Shane Lee led the Crimson defense with 8 total tackles and an interception. Eddie smith also picked off a pass. For the White team, Trevon Diggs and Jaylen Moody each intercepted a pass. Moody returned his pass 30 yards for a score.
