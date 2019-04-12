World War II vet takes flight in Birmingham on vintage airplane

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Vern Miller is a World War II vet who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
In that battle, Miller and his unit were cut off from allied forces, and during the siege, rations were dropped from airplanes to feed the soldiers. One of the planes that supplied food was a C-47 named “That’s All Brother,” and recently Miller, now 95 years old, got the chance to fly in that exact plane.
“I am reliving history,” said Miller. “We were all lucky to come out of that war alive.”
Tours of the C-47 “That’s All Brother” are available from April 9-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlantic East Ramp at 6566 43rd Avenue North in Birmingham, AL. Tours can also be coordinated through the Southern Museum of Flight at 4343 73rd Street North Birmingham, AL or by calling 205-833-8226.
