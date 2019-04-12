University of Alabama A-Day game preps

TUSCALOOSA , AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s A-Day game kicks off on Saturday.
Crimson Tide football fans from across the state will head out to the Walk of Champions game ceremony before the big A-Day game at 1 p.m.
Starting at 7 a.m., the shuttles will start running to take fans to the stadium.
Public parking lots will also be open, and just like admission into the game, parking will be free, free, free.
Photos with the Orange Bowl Trophy start at 9 a.m.
There will also be post-game fan field access around 3:30 p.m. Stadium gates open at 10 a.m.
“We want people to come out. It’s the start of spring. We’ve got the game, people can see the new team that is shaping up for the fall. People get excited about that. People’s attention goes to football season,” said Nick Frenz, UA Associate Director of Event Management for Transportation Services.
For fans looking to get around heavy construction coming into Tuscaloosa, officials suggests you take exit 79 off of I-20/59 to avoid congestion.
Remember the metal detectors and clear bag policy will still be in effect, so get there early just in case there’s a long line.
